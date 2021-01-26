Home Photos Feature Photos – A youngster pulling sugarcane from trolley loaded with sugarcane at Khushab... PhotosFeature Photos – A youngster pulling sugarcane from trolley loaded with sugarcane at Khushab Road Tue, 26 Jan 2021, 8:47 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP26-260121 SARGODHA: January 26 - A youngster pulling sugarcane from trolley loaded with sugarcane at Khushab Road. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A tractor trolley on the way loaded with sugarcane to deliver in sugar mills A youngster on the way walking past a painting on the wall at Khanna Pul Vendor busy in showering water on the pieces of sugarcane to keep them fresh on his handcart