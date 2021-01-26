Worker of Rescue 1122 rescuing a van from the side of River Gilgit after accident
APP25-260121 GILGIT: January 26 - Worker of Rescue 1122 rescuing a van from the side of River Gilgit after accident. APP Photo by Ashraf Hussain

