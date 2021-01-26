Home Photos General Coverage Photos Worker of Rescue 1122 rescuing a van from the side of River... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos Worker of Rescue 1122 rescuing a van from the side of River Gilgit after accident Tue, 26 Jan 2021, 8:46 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP25-260121 GILGIT: January 26 - Worker of Rescue 1122 rescuing a van from the side of River Gilgit after accident. APP Photo by Ashraf Hussain ALSO READ A worker busy in packing fodder for animals to transport to other cities of the country RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A worker preparing traditional curtains (chicks) at his workplace A worker busy in packing fodder for animals to transport to other cities of the country A power loom worker busy in routine work to earn livelihood