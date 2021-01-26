Home Photos General Coverage Photos District administration workers are distributing face mask among the people for prevent... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos District administration workers are distributing face mask among the people for prevent COVID-19 Tue, 26 Jan 2021, 8:44 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP24-260121 GILGIT: January 26 - District administration workers are distributing face mask among the people for prevent COVID-19. APP Photo by Ashraf Hussain RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR District Administration seize plastic shopping bags during grand operation against plastic shopping bags at Ashraf Road District Administration seize plastic shopping bags during grand operation against plastic shopping bags at Ashraf Road Workers of Irrigation Department busy in cleaning heap of garbage from Noubahar Canal