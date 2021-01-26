Home Photos Feature Photos A woman vendor selling face mask and duster while sitting at roadside PhotosFeature Photos A woman vendor selling face mask and duster while sitting at roadside Tue, 26 Jan 2021, 9:27 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP44-260121 FAISALABAD: January 26 - A woman vendor selling face mask and duster while sitting at roadside. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas ALSO READ District administration workers are distributing face mask among the people for prevent COVID-19 RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Gypsy girls displaying duster to attract the vehicle’s driver to earn for livelihood District administration workers are distributing face mask among the people for prevent COVID-19 Students attending class while wearing protective face mask at Girls College after educational institutions reopened from Monday 18 January 2021