Pakistan's bowler Nauman Ali in action during the first day of the first cricket Test match played between Pakistan and South Africa cricket teams at National Stadium
APP45-260121 KARACHI: January 26 - Pakistan's bowler Nauman Ali in action during the first day of the first cricket Test match played between Pakistan and South Africa cricket teams at National Stadium. APP Photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi

