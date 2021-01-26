Home Photos Feature Photos Women busy in washing their clothes in water pond PhotosFeature Photos Women busy in washing their clothes in water pond Tue, 26 Jan 2021, 9:25 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP43-260121 FAISALABAD: January 26 - Women busy in washing their clothes in water pond. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Crocodiles sitting outside water pond in the cage of Zoo to enjoy the sunny day at Rani Bagh Park Women busy in exercise in a local park during evening time in Federal Capital Gypsy women on the way back carrying pots on their head after filling water at Mirza Para area