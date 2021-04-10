Home Photos General Coverage Photos A view of Lahore Bus Terminal closed as the government announced Saturday... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A view of Lahore Bus Terminal closed as the government announced Saturday and Sunday closed public transport for precautionary measures to control the spread of the coronavirus Sat, 10 Apr 2021, 8:01 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP24-100421 PESHAWAR: April 10 A view of Lahore Bus Terminal closed as the government announced Saturday and Sunday closed public transport for precautionary measures to control the spread of the coronavirus. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum ALSO READ A view of Faizabad Bus Stand closed as Inter Provincial Transport Service closed for Saturday and Sunday for precautionary measures to control the spread of the coronavirus RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A view of Faizabad Bus Stand closed as Inter Provincial Transport Service closed for Saturday and Sunday for precautionary measures to control the spread... People used private vehicles to reach their destinations after public transport suspended due to increasing coronavirus cases as a preventive measure against the spread... ECOSOC chief urges youth to contribute in combating challenges facing Covid-hit world