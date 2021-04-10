Home Photos Feature Photos People used private vehicles to reach their destinations after public transport suspended... PhotosFeature Photos People used private vehicles to reach their destinations after public transport suspended due to increasing coronavirus cases as a preventive measure against the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) at GT Road Sat, 10 Apr 2021, 7:58 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP23-100421 PESHAWAR: April 10 People used private vehicles to reach their destinations after public transport suspended due to increasing coronavirus cases as a preventive measure against the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) at GT Road. APP Photo by Shaheryar Anjum ALSO READ Hammad reiterates commitment to promote construction industry RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A view of Faizabad Bus Stand closed as Inter Provincial Transport Service closed for Saturday and Sunday for precautionary measures to control the spread... A health worker administering corona vaccine to an elderly person at COVID-19 Vaccination Center Latifabad A view of Lahore Bus Terminal closed as the government announced Saturday and Sunday closed public transport for precautionary measures to control the spread...