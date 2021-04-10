Home Photos General Coverage Photos A health worker administering corona vaccine to an elderly person at COVID-19... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos A health worker administering corona vaccine to an elderly person at COVID-19 Vaccination Center Latifabad Sat, 10 Apr 2021, 8:02 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP25-100421 HYDERABAD: April 10 A health worker administering corona vaccine to an elderly person at COVID-19 Vaccination Center Latifabad. APP photo by Farhan Khan ALSO READ ECOSOC chief Munir Akram urges stepped up efforts to mobilize funding for coronavirus-hit developing countries RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR People used private vehicles to reach their destinations after public transport suspended due to increasing coronavirus cases as a preventive measure against the spread... Low-income countries received just 0.2 per cent of all COVID-19 shots given: WHO ECOSOC chief Munir Akram urges stepped up efforts to mobilize funding for coronavirus-hit developing countries