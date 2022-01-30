A View of Family feeding the pigeons at Kabootar Chowk at Provincial Capital

A View of Family feeding the pigeons at Kabootar Chowk at Provincial Capital
APP07-300122 KARACHI: January 30  A View of Family feeding the pigeons at Kabootar Chowk at Provincial Capital. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi KARACHI, January 30: A View of Family feeding the pigeons at Kabootar Chowk as mercy on Sunday in Provincial Capital City. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi
A View of Family feeding the pigeons at Kabootar Chowk at Provincial Capital
APP07-300122 KARACHI:
A View of Family feeding the pigeons at Kabootar Chowk at Provincial Capital
APP08-300122 KARACHI: January 30  A View of Children playing with pigeons during feeding at Kabootar Chowk as mercy at Provincial Capital. APP photo by Syed Abbas Mehdi

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR