MoCC to start Rs1.5bn project to introduce EVs: Amin

ISLAMABAD, Jan 30 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has said that the Climate Change Ministry has allocated Rs1.5 billion to trigger the projects under Green Stimulus initiative to introduce electric vehicles among the masses.

The SAPM informed APP that there was need to accelerate the induction of Electric Vehicles in the country to gain the dividends of the first-ever Electric Vehicle (EV) Policy.

He said under the Green Stimulus initiative Electric buses would be launched at the Mass Transit Metro Bus routes and also a special route in the federal capital starting from Islamabad Zoo to Monal.

“It will help ensure safe, affordable and emissions free transport for the citizens and will also encourage the masses to opt EVs,” he added.

The SAPM informed that he had opposed the proposed taxes on EVs in the federal Cabinet meetings and would also continue to advocate low tariffs to be imposed on the environmental friendly initiative.

