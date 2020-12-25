A view of 2nd All Punjab Marathon Race at Canal Road during to mark birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam organized by Lyallpur Club and Divisional Sports Department
APP15-251220 FAISALABAD: December 25 - A view of 2nd All Punjab Marathon Race at Canal Road during to mark birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam organized by Lyallpur Club and Divisional Sports Department. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas
APP15-251220

ALSO READ  Pakistan to be made progressive country as per vision of Quaid-e-Azam

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR