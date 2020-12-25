Home Photos General Coverage Photos MPA Shakeel Shahid, Divisional Sports Officer Rana Hammad Iqbal cutting the cake... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos MPA Shakeel Shahid, Divisional Sports Officer Rana Hammad Iqbal cutting the cake to mark the birth anniversary of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah at Hockey Stadium Fri, 25 Dec 2020, 6:34 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP14-251220 FAISALABAD: December 25 - MPA Shakeel Shahid, Divisional Sports Officer Rana Hammad Iqbal cutting the cake to mark the birth anniversary of Quaid e Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah at Hockey Stadium. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas APP14-251220 ALSO READ A view of 2nd All Punjab Marathon Race at Canal Road during to mark birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam organized by Lyallpur Club and Divisional Sports Department RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A view of 2nd All Punjab Marathon Race at Canal Road during to mark birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam organized by Lyallpur Club and Divisional... AC City Syed Ayub Bukhari, Resident Director Arts Council Zahid Iqbal and other viewing the displayed historical and rare photographs of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali... Pakistan to be made progressive country as per vision of Quaid-e-Azam