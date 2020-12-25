Home Photos General Coverage Photos MPA Shakeel Shahid, Divisional Sports Officer Rana Hammad Iqbal handing over the... PhotosGeneral Coverage Photos MPA Shakeel Shahid, Divisional Sports Officer Rana Hammad Iqbal handing over the key of a motorcycle to the winner of 2nd All Punjab Marathon Race to mark birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam organized by Lyallpur Club and Divisional Sports Department Fri, 25 Dec 2020, 6:38 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP16-251220 FAISALABAD: December 25 - MPA Shakeel Shahid, Divisional Sports Officer Rana Hammad Iqbal handing over the key of a motorcycle to the winner of 2nd All Punjab Marathon Race to mark birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam organized by Lyallpur Club and Divisional Sports Department. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas APP16-251220 ALSO READ APHC leaders and others attending the Round Table Conference titled Quaid-e-Azam and Kashmir to mark birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam, Founder of Pakistan at National Press Club RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR APHC leaders and others attending the Round Table Conference titled Quaid-e-Azam and Kashmir to mark birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam, Founder of Pakistan at National...