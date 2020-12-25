MPA Shakeel Shahid, Divisional Sports Officer Rana Hammad Iqbal handing over the key of a motorcycle to the winner of 2nd All Punjab Marathon Race to mark birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam organized by Lyallpur Club and Divisional Sports Department
APP16-251220 FAISALABAD: December 25 - MPA Shakeel Shahid, Divisional Sports Officer Rana Hammad Iqbal handing over the key of a motorcycle to the winner of 2nd All Punjab Marathon Race to mark birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam organized by Lyallpur Club and Divisional Sports Department. APP photo by Tasawar Abbas
