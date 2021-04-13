Home Photos Feature Photos A vendor arranging caps outside a masjid to attract the customers PhotosFeature Photos A vendor arranging caps outside a masjid to attract the customers Tue, 13 Apr 2021, 10:00 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP25-130421 LAHORE April 13 - A vendor arranging caps outside a masjid to attract the customers. APP Photo by Amir Khan ALSO READ Vendor displaying melons to attract the customers at his roadside setup RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Vendor displaying melons to attract the customers at his roadside setup Vendors arranging and displaying vegetables to attract the customers at Khana Pull A vendor displaying mosquito nets at roadside to attract the customers in Federal Capital