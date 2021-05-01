Home Photos Feature Photos A tri-cycle rickshaw on the way loaded with tomatoes at Vegetable Market... PhotosFeature Photos A tri-cycle rickshaw on the way loaded with tomatoes at Vegetable Market Road Sat, 1 May 2021, 10:19 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP08-010521 LARKANA: May 01 A tri-cycle rickshaw on the way loaded with tomatoes at Vegetable Market Road. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A tri-cycle rickshaw on the way loaded with long iron bars A vendor displaying and arranging tomatoes and other stuff to attract the customers at weekly Sunday Bazaar Labourers busy packing the tomatoes in wooden boxes at Subzi Mandi