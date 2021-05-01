Home Photos Feature Photos A youngster selling balloons while shuttling on the road to earn livelihood PhotosFeature Photos A youngster selling balloons while shuttling on the road to earn livelihood Sat, 1 May 2021, 10:22 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP09-010521 LAHORE: May 01 - A youngster selling balloons while shuttling on the road to earn livelihood. APP photo by Mustafa Lashari ALSO READ A small girl selling masks while shuttling on the road to earn livelihood RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A small girl selling masks while shuttling on the road to earn livelihood A woman driving a rickshaw to earn livelihood at CM House Chowk Women vendors carrying basket on their head selling bangles while shuttling on the road