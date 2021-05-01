A worker busy in embroidery work on ladies wear at his workplace in Resham Gali in connection with upcoming Eidul Fitr
APP07-010521 LARKANA: May 01  A worker busy in embroidery work on ladies wear at his workplace in Resham Gali in connection with upcoming Eidul Fitr. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar

