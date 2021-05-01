Home Photos Feature Photos A worker busy in embroidery work on ladies wear at his workplace... PhotosFeature Photos A worker busy in embroidery work on ladies wear at his workplace in Resham Gali in connection with upcoming Eidul Fitr Sat, 1 May 2021, 10:17 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP07-010521 LARKANA: May 01 A worker busy in embroidery work on ladies wear at his workplace in Resham Gali in connection with upcoming Eidul Fitr. APP photo by Nadeem Akhtar RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A shopkeeper displaying artificial jewelry to attract the customers at Resham Gali in connection with upcoming Eidul Fitr A shopkeeper matching thread color for preparing clothes at Resham Gali in connection with upcoming Eidul Fitr A young worker busy in embroidery work on traditional women cloth in connection of Eid-ul Fitr