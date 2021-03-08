Home Photos Feature Photos A gypsy woman busy in cocking food for her family at Latifabad...PhotosFeature PhotosA gypsy woman busy in cocking food for her family at Latifabad as world celebrates International Women Day Mon, 8 Mar 2021, 7:49 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP24-080321 HYDERABAD: March 08 A gypsy woman busy in cocking food for her family at Latifabad as world celebrates International Women Day. APP photo by Farhan KhanALSO READ Govt committed to empowerment of women: ShibliRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA large number of women participating Aurat Azadi March to mark the International Women Day at Thandi SarakGovt committed to empowerment of women: ShibliGlobal representation of women in Parliament reaches ‘all-time high’: Report