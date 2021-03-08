Home Photos General Coverage Photos A large number of women participating Aurat Azadi March to mark the...PhotosGeneral Coverage PhotosA large number of women participating Aurat Azadi March to mark the International Women Day at Thandi Sarak Mon, 8 Mar 2021, 7:47 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP23-080321 HYDERABAD: March 08 A large number of women participating Aurat Azadi March to mark the International Women Day at Thandi Sarak. APP photo by Akram AliALSO READ Women's participation pivotal for progressive society: FirdousRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA gypsy woman busy in cocking food for her family at Latifabad as world celebrates International Women DayECP to ensure women’s effective participatory role in electoral process: CECEffective measures afoot for women empowerment: Zartaj Gul