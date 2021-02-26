A group photo of Deputy Commissioner Amir Khattak with special persons after the inauguration of National Special Sports Festival 2021 organized by Society for Special Persons at Cricket Ground

Home Photos A group photo of Deputy Commissioner Amir Khattak with special persons after...PhotosSports PhotosA group photo of Deputy Commissioner Amir Khattak with special persons after the inauguration of National Special Sports Festival 2021 organized by Society for Special Persons at Cricket Ground Fri, 26 Feb 2021, 5:08 PMFacebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP08-260221 MULTAN: February 26 - Deputy Commissioner Amir Khattak viewing displayed handmade stuff on different stalls during National Special Sports Festival 2021 organized by Society for Special Persons at Cricket Ground. APP photo by Qasim GhauriAPP07-260221APP08-260221iAPP09-260221ALSO READ A view of special persons cricket match playing between Quetta and Abbottabad teams during National Special Sports Festival 2021 organized by Society for Special Persons at Cricket GroundRELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHORA view of special persons cricket match playing between Quetta and Abbottabad teams during National Special Sports Festival 2021 organized by Society for Special...PM says a champion’s life is all about ‘struggle & to never get demoralized’President for better coaching, improved training of players