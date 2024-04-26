LESCO collects over Rs 4.36m from 189 defaulters in 24 hours

LAHORE, Apr 26 (APP): The Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) recovered more than Rs 4.36 million from 189 dead defaulters in all the five districts- Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara- on the 207th day of its recovery campaign.

LESCO spokesman told the media here Friday that on the 207th day, SE (Superintending Engineer) Nisar Sarwar has recovered outstanding dues of Rs 0.65 million from 26 defaulters in Northern Circle; SE Umar Bilal recovered Rs 0.92 million from 64 defaulters in Eastern Circle; SE Shabbir recovered Rs 0.75 million from 47 defaulters in Central Circle; SE Zafarullah Saanghi collected Rs 0.08 million from 07 defaulters in South Circle; SE Muhammad Hussain recovered Rs 0.28 million from 11 defaulters in Nankana Circle; SE Najamul Hassan recovered Rs 0.64 million from 09 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; SE Jamshed Zaman collected Rs 0.40 million from 12 defaulters in Okara Circle and SE Ahmed Shahzad Chughtai recovered Rs 0.64 million from 13 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

During the 207 days, the spokesman added that the LESCO has recovered a total of Rs 2.897 billion outstanding dues from 100,883 dead defaulters. He elaborated that uptill now the company has collected Rs 427.74 million from 14,659 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs 680.70 million from 13,137 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs 383.45 million from 11,337 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs 159.63 million from 5,927 defaulters in South Circle; Rs 233.73 million from 8,724 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs 425.57 million from 11,769 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs 187.86 million from 16,101 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs 398.93 million from 19,229 defaulters in Kasur Circle.