CM’s aide directs steps to prevent domestic violence against women

PESHAWAR, Apr 26 (APP): Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mashal Azam Yousafzai has directed the social welfare department to take steps to prevent women from domestic violence and shift the shelter home of district Khyber to an appropriate place in Landikotal.

She issued these directives during her visit to the Directorate of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment here on Friday.

She directed steps to prevent domestic violence and provide free legal help to women victims of domestic violence. CM’s advisor also sought a report about the working of non-governmental organizations and directed them to stop further cooperation with those that are non-functional.

She highlighted the priorities of the government to help drug addicts and said that a grand operation would be started very soon for their rehabilitation. She said that a helpline would be launched to provide help to women facing domestic violence.

On the occasion, the CM’s aide was also briefed about the performance of the Child Protection Unit and ongoing projects of the social welfare department in merged areas.

She was told that work on PC I to establish five drug addict rehabilitation centers in merged districts has started. She was informed that rehabilitation centers would be constructed after approval of the provincial cabinet with an estimated cost of Rs 367 million.