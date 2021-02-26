ISLAMABAD, Feb 26 (APP): The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) and National University of Modern Languages (NUML) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on promotion of different languages, here on Friday.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and Rector NUML Major General (retd) Muhammad Jaffer witnessed the signing of the document at a ceremony held here at the university.

Under the MoU, the NUML will assist MoFA in translation and interpretation of different languages besides helping the Foreign Ministry officials develop their language skills.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said the agreement would help formulate a national narrative with its promotion at international level.

The Foreign Minister appreciated the services of NUML in the field of education and literature.

Rector NUML Major General (retd) Muhammad Jaffer thanked the Foreign Minister for paying the visit to the university.