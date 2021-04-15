Home Photos Feature Photos A group of labourers along with their tools sitting at a roadside... PhotosFeature Photos A group of labourers along with their tools sitting at a roadside waiting for their daily job Thu, 15 Apr 2021, 6:16 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP01-150421 ISLAMABAD: April 15 A group of labourers along with their tools sitting at a roadside waiting for their daily job. APP photo by Saleem Rana ALSO READ Madrassa students waiting for Aazan to break their fast during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Madrassa students waiting for Aazan to break their fast during Holy Fasting Month of Ramzanul Mubarak Labourers busy in packing tomatoes in wooden boxes after plucking from his field near Ratodero Road Labourers busy in unloading potatoes from vehicles at Vegetable Market