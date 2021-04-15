Home Photos Feature Photos An attractive and eye-catching view of reflection on the rain water accumulated... PhotosFeature Photos An attractive and eye-catching view of reflection on the rain water accumulated outside the Faisal Masjid Thu, 15 Apr 2021, 6:18 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP02-150421 ISLAMABAD: April 15 An attractive and eye-catching view of reflection on the rain water accumulated outside the Faisal Masjid. APP photo by Saleem Rana ALSO READ Faithful offering first Namaz-e-Taraweeh at Faisal Masjid after sighting the moon of Holy Fasting month of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Faithful offering first Namaz-e-Taraweeh at Faisal Masjid after sighting the moon of Holy Fasting month of Ramadan-ul-Mubarak A large number of people visiting Faisal Masjid An attractive view of clouds hovering over the Faisal Masjid