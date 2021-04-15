An attractive and eye-catching view of reflection on the rain water accumulated outside the Faisal Masjid
APP02-150421 ISLAMABAD: April 15  An attractive and eye-catching view of reflection on the rain water accumulated outside the Faisal Masjid. APP photo by Saleem Rana

