Home Photos Feature Photos A flock of pigeons being feed at F-9 Park in the federal... PhotosFeature Photos A flock of pigeons being feed at F-9 Park in the federal capital Sun, 3 Jan 2021, 5:35 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email 07-030121 ISLAMABAD: January 03 A flock of pigeons being feed at F-9 Park in the federal capital. APP photo by Irshad Sheikh 07-030121 ALSO READ A flock of pigeon feeding by people RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A flock of pigeon feeding by people HYDERABAD: October 13 A flock of pigeons bathing in the water. APP photo by Farhan Khan KARACHI: October 06 – Children feeding pigeons at Kabootar Chowk as mercy. APP photo by Abbas Mehdi