Home Photos Feature Photos A female vendor along with her child displaying different kind of stuff... PhotosFeature Photos A female vendor along with her child displaying different kind of stuff to attract customers at Airport Road Mon, 19 Apr 2021, 8:07 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP28-190421 RAWALPINDI: April 19 - A female vendor along with her child displaying different kind of stuff to attract customers at Airport Road. APP photo by Abid Zia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A female vendor displaying dusters to attract the vehicle drivers at Chanab Chowk A female vendor displaying and arranging rose petals to attract the customers at her roadside setup Vendors displaying different kind of children bicycles to attract customers at their shop at Committee Chowk