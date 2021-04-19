A large number of people purchasing different household stuff from Sasta Bazaar setup at Shamsabad
APP27-190421 RAWALPINDI: April 19 - A large number of people purchasing different household stuff from Sasta Bazaar setup at Shamsabad. APP photo by Abid Zia

ALSO READ  A large number of people purchasing daily commodities from Sasta Ramzan Bazaar

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR