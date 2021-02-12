Home Photos Feature Photos A female customer selecting clothes displayed by a vendor to attract the... PhotosFeature Photos A female customer selecting clothes displayed by a vendor to attract the customers at weekly Friday Bazaar Fri, 12 Feb 2021, 5:03 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP04-120221 ISLAMABAD: February 12 - A female customer selecting clothes displayed by a vendor to attract the customers at weekly Friday Bazaar. APP photo by Saleem Rana APP04-120221 APP05-120221ISLAMABAD: February 12 – Female customers selecting dresses displayed by a vendor to attract the customers at weekly Friday Bazaar. APP photo by Saleem Rana APP06-120221ISLAMABAD: February 12 – Female customers selecting dresses displayed by a vendor to attract the customers at weekly Friday Bazaar. APP photo by Saleem Rana APP07-120221ISLAMABAD: February 12 – Female customers selecting crockery displayed by a vendor to attract the customers at weekly Friday Bazaar. APP photo by Saleem Rana ALSO READ A vendor arranging and displaying strawberries to attract the customer on his handcart RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A female customer walking in front of displayed cushions displayed by a vendor at weekly Friday Bazaar A vendor arranging and displaying strawberries to attract the customer on his handcart An elderly woman vendor waiting for customer to sell hens for livelihood