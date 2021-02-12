Home Photos Feature Photos A female customer walking in front of displayed cushions displayed by a... PhotosFeature Photos A female customer walking in front of displayed cushions displayed by a vendor at weekly Friday Bazaar Fri, 12 Feb 2021, 5:02 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP03-120221 ISLAMABAD: February 12 - A female customer walking in front of displayed cushions displayed by a vendor at weekly Friday Bazaar. APP photo by Saleem Rana APP03-120221 ALSO READ A female customer selecting clothes displayed by a vendor to attract the customers at weekly Friday Bazaar RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A female customer selecting clothes displayed by a vendor to attract the customers at weekly Friday Bazaar A female being wore bangles from a roadside female vendor at Friday Bazaar A vendor displaying different kind of vegetables to attract the customers at his stall at weekly Friday Bazaar