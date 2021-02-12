A female customer walking in front of displayed cushions displayed by a vendor at weekly Friday Bazaar
APP03-120221 ISLAMABAD: February 12 - A female customer walking in front of displayed cushions displayed by a vendor at weekly Friday Bazaar. APP photo by Saleem Rana
