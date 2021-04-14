Home Photos Feature Photos A disable person on the way on tri-cycle loaded with plants at... PhotosFeature Photos A disable person on the way on tri-cycle loaded with plants at Qasimabad Wed, 14 Apr 2021, 9:10 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP19-140421 HYDERABAD: April 14 A disable person on the way on tri-cycle loaded with plants at Qasimabad. APP photo by Farhan Khan RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A gypsy lady swing her child in traditional swing tied with tree at Qasimabad Commander Coast Vice Admiral Zahid Ilyas plants a sapling to inaugurate Pakistan Navy Mangroves Plantation Campaign 2021 at Banbhore near Bin Qasim An illuminated view plants decorated with colourful lights at Committee Chowk during a beautification campaign in the city