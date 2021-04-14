Home Photos Feature Photos A view of person passing through sewerage water accumulated at Bengals Market... PhotosFeature Photos A view of person passing through sewerage water accumulated at Bengals Market due to chocked sewerage system and needs the attention of concerned authorities Wed, 14 Apr 2021, 9:12 PM Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Linkedin Email APP20-140421 HYDERABAD: April 14 A view of person passing through sewerage water accumulated at Bengals Market due to chocked sewerage system and needs the attention of concerned authorities. APP photo by Farhan Khan RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR A view of sewerage water accumulated at Railway workshop and needs the attention of concerned authorities A view of an open main hole of sewerage system on main Sargodha Road near Allied Chowk needs the attention of the concerned authority There is no cover on sewerage system on a main Hussaini Chowk Road, posing threat to thousands of commuters