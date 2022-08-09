Mourners offering Zohrain prayer during the Aashura procession on 10th Muharram-ul-Harram to pay religious ritual passing through Alamdar Chowk road. Muharram-ul-Harram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, known as the mourning month in remembrance of the martyrdom (Shahadat) of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (SAWW), for his greatest sacrifice in the history of mankind for the upright, justice and humanity. Imam Hussain (AS) and his family and some of his companions massacred in battle of Karbala on the 10th day of Muharram