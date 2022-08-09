Mourners flogging themselves during the Aashura procession on 10th Muharram-ul-Haram in remembrance of the martyrdom (Shahadat) of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (SAWW) and other martyrs of Karbala incident

Mourners flogging themselves during the Aashura procession on 10th Muharram-ul-Haram in remembrance of the martyrdom (Shahadat) of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (SAWW) and other martyrs of Karbala incident
APP45-090822 SARGODHA: August 09 - Mourners flogging themselves during the Aashura procession on 10th Muharram-ul-Haram in remembrance of the martyrdom (Shahadat) of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (SAWW) and other martyrs of Karbala incident. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood
Mourners flogging themselves during the Aashura procession on 10th Muharram-ul-Haram in remembrance of the martyrdom (Shahadat) of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (SAWW) and other martyrs of Karbala incident
APP45-090822 SARGODHA:
Mourners flogging themselves during the Aashura procession on 10th Muharram-ul-Haram in remembrance of the martyrdom (Shahadat) of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (SAWW) and other martyrs of Karbala incident
APP46-090822 SARGODHA: August 09 – Mourners perform religious rituals during the procession of 10th Muharram-ul-Haram in remembrance of the martyrdom (Shahadat) of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (SAWW) and other martyrs of Karbala incident. APP photo by Hassan Mahmood

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Volunteers are distributing food and water among the mourners taking part Aashura procession on 10 Muharram ul Harram

Volunteers are distributing food and water among the mourners taking part Aashura procession on 10 Muharram ul Harram

Woman Police Volunteers escort the mourners of Aashura procession on 10th Muharram-ul-Haram.

Woman Police Volunteers escort the mourners of Aashura procession on 10th Muharram-ul-Haram.

A mourner perform religious ritual during the procession of 10th Muharram-ul-Haram in remembrance of the martyrdom (Shahadat) of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (SAWW) and other martyrs of Karbala incident.

A mourner perform religious ritual during the procession of 10th Muharram-ul-Haram in remembrance of the martyrdom (Shahadat) of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson...

Mourners offering Zohrain prayer during the Aashura procession on 10th Muharram-ul-Harram to pay religious ritual passing through Alamdar Chowk road. Muharram-ul-Harram, the first month of the Islamic calendar, known as the mourning month in remembrance of the martyrdom (Shahadat) of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (SAWW), for his greatest sacrifice in the history of mankind for the upright, justice and humanity. Imam Hussain (AS) and his family and some of his companions massacred in battle of Karbala on the 10th day of Muharram

Mourners offering Zohrain prayer during the Aashura procession on 10th Muharram-ul-Harram to pay religious ritual passing through Alamdar Chowk road. Muharram-ul-Harram, the first month...

A large number of mourners attending the Aashura procession at Cannt during Yom-E-Aashura on 10th Muharramul Harram, in remembrance of the Shahadat of Imam Hussain (RA) the grandson of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) and other martyrs of Karbala incident

A large number of mourners attending the Aashura procession at Cannt during Yom-E-Aashura on 10th Muharramul Harram, in remembrance of the Shahadat of Imam...

A woman mourns during the Aashura procession on 10th Muharram-ul-Haram at Empress Market Sadar, in remembrance of the martyrdom (Shahadat) of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (SAWW) and other martyrs of Karbala incident.

A woman mourns during the Aashura procession on 10th Muharram-ul-Haram at Empress Market Sadar, in remembrance of the martyrdom (Shahadat) of Hazrat Imam Hussain...

A large number of mourners flogging themselves during Aashura procession on 10th Muharram-ul-Haram in remembrance of the martyrdom (Shahadat) of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (SAWW) and other martyrs of Karbala incident

A large number of mourners flogging themselves during Aashura procession on 10th Muharram-ul-Haram in remembrance of the martyrdom (Shahadat) of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS),...

A large number of mourners attending the Aashura procession of 10th Muharram-ul-Haram in remembrance of the martyrdom (Shahadat) of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (SAWW) and other martyrs of Karbala incident

A large number of mourners attending the Aashura procession of 10th Muharram-ul-Haram in remembrance of the martyrdom (Shahadat) of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the...

August 09 - Mourners touching Zul Jinnah during the Ashura procession on 10th Muharramul Harram, commemorating martyrdom of Imam Hussain Ibne Ali (AS) grandson of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and other martyrs of Karbala incident.

August 09 – Mourners touching Zul Jinnah during the Ashura procession on 10th Muharramul Harram, commemorating martyrdom of Imam Hussain Ibne Ali (AS) grandson...

Mourners beating themselve with chained knives during the procession of 10th Muharram-ul-Haram commemorating the martyrdom (Shahadat) of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (SAWW), along with his family members and some companions at the battle of Karbala

Mourners beating themselve with chained knives during the procession of 10th Muharram-ul-Haram commemorating the martyrdom (Shahadat) of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of...

A large number of mourners attending the Ashura procession on 10th Muharramul Harram, commemorating martyrdom of Imam Hussain Ibne Ali (AS) grandson of Holy Prophet Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him) and other martyrs of Karbala incident at Qissa Khuwani Bazar

A large number of mourners attending the Ashura procession on 10th Muharramul Harram, commemorating martyrdom of Imam Hussain Ibne Ali (AS) grandson of Holy...

Mourners beating themselves during procession at Sadar Road on 9th Muharram ul Harram. Muharram ul Harram ,the first month of the Islamic calendar known as the mourning month in remembrance of the martyrdom (Shahadat) of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), the grandson of the Holy Prophet Mohammad (SAWW), along with family members and some of his companions on the battle of Karbala

Mourners beating themselves during procession at Sadar Road on 9th Muharram ul Harram. Muharram ul Harram ,the first month of the Islamic calendar known...