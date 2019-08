LAHORE, Aug 19 (APP):President, Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF), Brig. (Retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar, Secretary, Muhammad Asif Bajwa and the entire PHF family have expressed their deepest sympathies on the sad demise of former legendary Olympian goal keeper Zakir Hussain.

Zakir, 85 who passed away today (Monday) in Wah Cantt, represented the country in 1968 Olympic in Mexico where the team won the gold medal. He was part of the Pak team which won silver medal in 1956 Olympics in Melbourne.