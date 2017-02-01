PHF announces 36 players for U18 hockey camp

LAHORE, Fe 1 (APP) Pakistan Hockey Federation has announced the names of 36 players shortlisted for attending the next phase of the Under 18 camp for the grooming of players for next Junior World Cup.

The players will resume training from February 11 at the Hockey Stadium, Johor Town, here under the watchful eyes of camp commandant, the world cup winner , Karman Ashraf, said a spokesman of PHF here on Wednesday.

(Goal Keepers), Waqar Younis, Lahore, Akmal Hussain, Sheikhupra, Adil Rao, Gojra, Aimal Khan, Bannu and Awais Rasheed ,Lahore.

(Defenders), Amjad Ali, Bannu, Rizwan Ali, Faisalabad, Ali Raza, Gojra, Ibarahim Khan ,Mardan, Moin Shakeel, Lahore, Adeel Lateef, Lahore, Junaid Manzoor, Bahawalpur, Muhibullah ,Bannu and Asif Hanif, Hafizabad.

(Forwards), Ghazanfar Ali Kasur, Awais Arshad, Tob Tek Singh, Ali Aziz , Lahore, Waqar Ali, Gojra. Naveed Alam ,Toba Tek Singh, Zain Ejaz ,Gujranwala, Hammad Anjum, ,Sahiwal, Waqas Butt, Gojra, Junaid Rasool, Gojra, Zulqarnain , Pir Mahal, Khair ullah ,Bannu, Shahzaib Khan and Wah Cantt.