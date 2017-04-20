ISLAMABAD, April 20 (APP): Maryam Nawaz, daughter of Prime
Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif, on Thursday hailed the Supreme Court’s
verdict in the Panama Papers case, saying petitioners had failed to
prove any allegation.
After announcement of the eagerly-awaited verdict, Maryam
Nawaz in her Tweets said that the apex court’s verdict to form a
Joint Investigation Team (JIT) for further probe had spelled out
a defeat for the petitioners.
She praised Allah Almighty and extended her felicitations to
the prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) over the
court verdict.
“Mubarik ! Wazir-e-Azam Nawaz Sharif ….. Alhamdolillah-e-
Rab-al-Aalameen,” she tweeted.
“Praise & glory be to Allah alone. Shukrana & Mubariks,” she
said.
Petitioners fail to prove any of allegations: Maryam
ISLAMABAD, April 20 (APP): Maryam Nawaz, daughter of Prime