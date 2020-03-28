People must follow govt instructions on coronavirus: Nausheen Hamid

ISLAMABAD, Mar 28 (APP):Parliamentary Secretary, National Health Services Regulations and Coordination Nausheen Hamid Saturday called on its citizens to follow the instruction and advisories of health department and avoid crowd in the wake of the coronavirus.

Talking to private news channel , she urged the citizens to avoid hoarding essentials and ‘panic’ buying, just simply buy the required commodities.

Nausheen Hamid added that citizens should stay at home, as it’s the best thing to do in the interest of everyone’s health right now.

The government is taking concrete measures to prevent the spread of corona virus, she said, adding, it is highly alarming situation that Coronavirus has become a global challenge.

The government has established an effective mechanism for emergency rapid response in selective medical centers all over the country, she added.

It has also been ensured that medical centers and hospitals are well equipped with appropriate tools and professional medical staff to deal with any worst situation, she mentioned.

It is responsibility of the citizens to cooperate with the government, she urged.

She said anyone who has traveled abroad should observe self isolation and should avoid any public gathering and physical contact with other people for two weeks.

Any symptom should be reported immediately to the government at helpline and the medical assistance would be provided at their door steps, she said.

It is high time for the citizens to stay vigilant and take all precautionary measures to stay safe, she said.

It is responsibility of the citizens to follow the instruction of the competitive authorities.