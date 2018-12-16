People enjoying freedom of expression in Pakistan like western countries: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Dec 16 (APP):Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Sunday said people were enjoying freedom of expression in Pakistan just like western countries as they were holding free debate and conversation on different issues without any fear.Talking to a private news channel, the minister said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government never imposed any curb on media regarding freedom of expression.

To a query, he said the National Action Plan (NAP) had been evolved with the consensus of all political parties, but the last government of PML-N, unfortunately, could not implement the NAP in letter and spirit.

He said the previous government had initially taken actions against hate-speeches, but later it was reluctant to do so.

Fawad Hussain said the PTI government was taking measures to completely eliminate the menace of terrorism from the country.

Commenting on economic crisis, he said water, energy and other problems were linked to economic crisis and the government was taking all possible steps to strengthen the economy.