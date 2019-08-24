People defy curfew, hold demo in Srinagar

ISLAMABAD, Aug 24 (APP):Hundreds of people defying curfew and other restrictions held a forceful demonstration in Srinagar against India’s illegal occupation and scraping of special status of the territory in Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, defying strict curfew and other restrictions, nearly 1000 people including men, women and children took part in a demonstration held in Soura area of Srinagar yesterday.

Indian troops fired pellets and teargas shells to disperse the protesters, triggering intense clashes between the demonstrators and the troops. Several people were injured in the brutal action of the troops. BBC correspondent Aamir Peerzada at the scene said that one man was seen bleeding from his eye and another had suffered a neck injury.