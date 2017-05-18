PEMRA withdraws show cause notice to News One Television

ISLAMABAD, May 18 (APP): Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) has withdrawn the show cause notice earlier issued to the private TV channel ‘News One’ on the complaint of Additional Secretary/Spokesperson of the Foreign Office Nafees Zakaria.

PEMRA took the decision after Foreign Office conveyed to the authority through a letter that it had no intention to pursue the matter any further.

Earlier, Nafees Zakaria had written to PEMRA asking the media watchdog to take notice of a programme aired on News One hosted by Dr Shahid Masood “Live with Dr Shahid Masood” and take action against the TV channel for making defamatory claims against Tariq Fatemi, former Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs.