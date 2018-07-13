Peaceful elections, imperative for country’s future: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, July 13 (APP):Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Central Information Secretary Fawad Choudhary Friday said though Pakistan was facing various challenges at the moment but peaceful holding of general election was imperative for its future.

Addressing a press conference here, he claimed some elements wanted to create chaos in the country and suggested the caretaker government to devise a concrete strategy for dealing with any untoward situation. He also called for immediate convening of the apex committee meeting.

He urged the caretaker set-up to ensure enforcement of laws, besides holding free, fair and transparent elections.

Fawad alleged the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz was adopting double standards as they considered it their right to protest which they had denied to others while in power.

The Sharif family was given sufficient time to present evidence of their source of income, but they failed to do so, he said.

“The apex court gave Sharif family around 34 days and the trial court nine months to prove their innocence, but they failed,” he said.

Fawad said Nawaz Sharif remained prime minister thrice and his brother chief minister of Punjab for 10 years and instead of working for national development, they only worked for personal interests.

He said Sharif family members had so far been sentenced in only one case, while Hill Metal, Azizia Steel Mills and Capital FZE cases were still pending.

He alleged Sharif’s family plundered Rs300 billion national wealth and urged National Accountability Bureau and the government to recover the same from them.

To a question about protest in London, he said overseas Pakistanis were protesting against the Sharif’s family and not the PTI workers.