Peace in border area pre-requisite for ties with India: China

BEIJING, Sept 5 (APP): China Tuesday said that maintaining peace

and tranquility in the border areas was a pre-requisite for development

of relations with India.

In a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Nerandra Modi on the

sidelines of BRICS Summit in Xiamen, President Xi Jinping pointed out

that China and India should respect each other, seek common grounds,

shelve differences and work together to ensure peace and tranquility

of border area, Chinese Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Gen Shuang

said during his regular press briefing here.

The Indian prime minister agreed that the two sides should work

together to ensure the peace and tranquility of border areas, he

added.

The Chinese president said his country was willing to work with

India on the basis of the Five Principles of Peaceful Coexistence,

which were put forward by both countries, to improve political mutual

trust, promote mutually beneficial cooperation, and push Sino-Indian

ties along a right track, the spokesperson said.

Welcoming Switzerland’s offer to play a mediator’s role in

resolving the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue, he said China encouraged

all ideas and suggestions that were conducive to easing tensions and confrontation, boosting mutual trust, restarting dialogue at an early

date and resolving the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue.

China also welcomed countries to play a constructive role in

resolving the issue, he added.

Geng Shuang hoped that relevant parties could heed the rational

voices of the international community and keep calm, rather than be provocative and fan the flames.

“Military actions are not an effective choice and sanctions are

not the fundamental way out for the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue,”

he added.

Swiss President Doris Leuthard has said that the neutral country

is prepared to act as a mediator to help resolve the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue, including by hosting ministerial talks.