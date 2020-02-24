PD 10BTAP lauds contribution of children with disabilities in spring plantation campaign

PESHAWAR, Feb 24 (APP):Project Director, 10 billions trees afforestation project (10BTAP), Muhammad Tehmasip Khan here Monday lauded the contribution of children with disabilities in the spring plantation drive in the province.

He said children with disabilities vigorously took part in the spring plantation campaign under ‘Plant for Pakistan’ initiative of Prime Minister from Feb 21-23 and planted many plants in the province including Peshawar.

The special children of Government Blind School, Peshawar also participated in plantation drive during a ceremony held here attended by Project Director, 10 BTAP, Muhammad Tehmasip Khan, Divisional Forest Officer, Gulzar Rehman Khan, faculty members of the school and officials of forest department.

Project Director, 10BTAP, Tehmasip Khan said spring plantation was underway in the province where students were being involved to achieve the set target of plantation of additional one billion trees in Khyber during next three years.

He said Pakistan was confronted to challenge of climate change and plantation was an easiest way to combat global warming and climate change in the country.

The Forest and Education Departments have recently signed an Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to involve students from KG to PhD in spring plantation campaigns.

While appreciating the contribution of students with disabilities in making ‘Plant for Pakistan’s day on February 23 highly successful, the PD expressed the hope that they would continue to plant more trees besides looking after it to make Pakistan lush green.