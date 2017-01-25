PCB set to handover ODI,Test reins to young blood

ISLAMABAD, Jan 25 (APP): Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is all set to handover One Day and Test cricket leadership to young Sarfraz Ahmed and Azhar Ali in a pretext of team’s failure against Australia, an official source confirmed on Wednesday.

Azhar would replace Misbah as a Test captain while Sarfraz

would takeover Azhar as a One day leader, the source said adding

it has been decided in principle and would be announced before West

Indian series.

Azhar’s performance as a one day captain against Australia has

forced management to shift responsibility to Sarfraz, known as a tough competitor in all sorts of the game.

This has been a strange move by PCB as every time a player not even included in a squad returns in the team as a leader, so is the case with

Azhar. Azhar remained out of the team for more than a year.

The source said PCB is not satisfied at all with Azhar’s

ODI captaincy and change was imperative for national cricket.

Sarfraz known as”Dhoka nahi de ga” had proved his worth and

selection in the past successfully and public opinion has also forced

PCB to handover him top slot.

“The board would farewell Misbah with honour and dignity as he has

led Pakistan extremely well. The decision of retirement, however,

lies with him (Misbah), he said.

The source said Misbah is already 42 and the board has to think about test team’s future.

Pakistan is scheduled to play a series against West Indies after

the conclusion of Pakistan Super League (PSL) in March. The Pakistan-West Indies series would include Tests, ODIs and Twenty20s.