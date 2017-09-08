PCB names umpires for Independence Cup

LAHORE, Sept 8 (APP): The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday

announced umpires names for the next week’s Independence Cup, which

will be played between Pakistan and the World XI here at Gaddafi

Stadium.

Aleem Dar of the Emirates Elite Panel of the ICC Umpires and Ahsan

Raza of the Emirates International Panel of the ICC Umpires will

officiate in the series opener at the Gaddafi Stadium on Sept 12.

Shozab Raza, also from the international panel, will be the TV umpire.

The second match of the series, to be played on Sept 13, will be umpired

by Ahmed Shahab and Shozab Raza, with Ahsan Raza as the TV

umpire. The series finale on Sept 15 will be umpired by Ahsan Raza and Shozab Raza, with Ahmed Shahab as the TV umpire.

The ICC has already appointed Sir Richie Richardson as match referee for

the series, while the PCB has appointed on-field umpires for

the T20Is.

Aleem Dar, who was the ICC Umpire of the Year from 2009-2011, has

been appointed only for the opening match as he is scheduled to attend

the ICC Elite Match Officials workshop in Dubai on Sept 13-15. In this year’s annual workshop at the ICC Headquarters, the match officials will discuss, among other matters, the new playing conditions, which will come into effect from Sept 28.

The following are the umpire and match referee appointments for the

Independence Cup:-

Sept 12. 1st T20 (19h00): Aleem Dar and Ahsan Raza (on-field); Shozab Raza (third umpire); Ahmed Shahab (fourth umpire). Sir Richie Richardson (match referee)

Sept 13, 2nd T20 (19h00): Ahmed Shahab and Shozab Raza (on-field); Ahsan Raza (third umpire); Asif Yaqoob (fourth umpire). Sir Richie Richardson (match referee)

Sept 15, 3rd T20 (19h00): Ahsan Raza and Shozab Raza (on-field); Ahmed Shahab (third umpire); Khalid Mahmood Snr (fourth umpire). Sir Richie Richardson (match referee).