PCB assigns selection of women cricket team to Jr selection committee

LAHORE, Oct 4 (APP): Pakistan Cricket Board has assigned the task of

selection of national women cricket team to the national junior selection committee headed by former test cricketer, Basit Ali.

The selected team is scheduled to play a home series against New Zealand

Women Cricket team from Oct 25 to Nov 15 at Sharjah.

“Following a number of changes recently made in the women’s cricket

setup, which included disbanding of the Women’s Selection Committee, PCB has decided to assign the task of selecting the Pakistan women’s team for the upcoming New Zealand series to the Junior Selection Committee headed by Basit Ali”, said a spokesman of the PCB here on Wednesday.

This will be an interim arrangement necessitated by paucity of time in

putting in place a permanent selection committee for women’s cricket, he added.

“The Junior Selection Committee will consult the new Women’s Coach Mark

Coles who is conducting a training camp at Lahore Country Club, Muridke”,he said.