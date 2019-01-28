PBM regional office opens in Multan

MULTAN, Jan 28 (APP)::Pakistan Baitul Maal (PBM) Managing Director Aun Abbas Bappi opened the PBM regional office in the city here on Monday.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by politicians from all major political parties including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

The PBM MD said that financial assistance would be extended to all deserving persons irrespective of their political affiliations, as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said the PBM was serving the people for the last 26 years, adding that 40 sweet homes sheltering 4,000 orphan kids, 160 labour schools providing education to 18,000 students, and 150 women empowerment centres were functional under its umbrella.