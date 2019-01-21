Parliamentarians call for introducing police reforms

ISLAMABAD, Jan 21 (APP):The Parliamentarians on Monday expressed grief, sorrow over Sahiwal incident and stressed for introducing reforms in police to avert such incidents in future.

Talking to media outside Parliament House, Minister of State for

Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wazir said that strict action would be taken

against the people involved in Sahiwal incident.

She said that government was working to bring reforms in Punjab

police on pattern of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. She said that government was

answerable to the nation and those who violated laws, will have to face

strict action.